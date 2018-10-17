FPCCI’s new president to be elected from Balochistan: Anjum Nisar

LAHORE : Chairman Businessmen Panel (BMP) for Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar said Balochistan will be given due importance this year in the coming FPCCI polls and through FPCCI we want Balochistan to come to mainstream and business community can properly present their genuine issues before the government for their resolution.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Mian Anjum Nisar said that our efforts and sincerity would help us in a fair position in the forthcoming annual election of the FPCCI, an apex trade body of Pakistan despite ruling group UBG was too over confident buts its onground performance was zero.

He said today national chambers of commerce of the country was losing its identity in the public sector as well as in international bodies due to lack of business plan.

The chairman BMP said that FPCCI’s 2019 President will be from Balochistan. I personally believe that after China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this province will gain much importance, he said and added that in order to address the grievances of the business community of Balochistan and BMP will elect and experienced person for the president slot.

Anjum Nisar noted that the other national chambers of the world are playing major role in globalization; economic policies; formulations and in economic diplomacy. However the FPCCI role is negligible and the institution is facing rapid deterioration which can be depicted by their absence in making of national policies.

He said steady and sustained increase in exports is imperative to revive the national economy and urged the government would extend more facilities to the filers. “Similarly PM Imran Khan keen interest in the economy showed a positive message that how government is serious to boost country economic condition”

The chairman BMP of FPCCI said during former government tenure, exports were in pressure due to appointment of inexperienced person on the recommendations of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

In this regard government may evaluate the performance of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and commercial councilors in Pakistani missions abroad, said BMP Chairman despite substantial public investment in these two institutions, the country’s exports have failed to pick up and it remains a laggard when compared with other Asian economies.

He said that the TDAP and the offices of commercial councilors in Pakistani missions abroad are key institutional arrangements in Pakistan’s export promotion strategy. These have been created to provide support to Pakistani exporters. More specifically, these are tasked to carry out market research, help entrepreneurs and business community to develop brands, and provide a platform to network with international clients but we didn’t expect much from them.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that the BMP have also appreciated the stance of the government for the revival of the country economy which is needed for investor to set their goals. Similarly PM Imran Khan keen interest in the economy showed a positive message that how government is serious to boost country economic condition.

The announcement of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme – aimed at constructing five million houses for the low income segments of society during the next five years hoped that the successful implementation of the programme would not only boost the country’s economy but also create immense job opportunities, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp