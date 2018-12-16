FPCCI welcomes govt resolve to bolster investment climate

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday lauded the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reduce the cost of doing business and change the tax regime to boost business and investment in the country.

The government seems committed to reducing the cost of doing business and improve country’s ranking in the ease of doing business index, it said.

The premier wants to strengthen local industry by providing affordable energy, reduction in customs, regulatory and others duties to further reduce the business cost, said Karim Aziz Malik, VP FPCCI. Talking to the business community, he said that government is also working on developing a national tariff policy to address issues of the business community and remove anomalies in the existing tariff structure for which the input of businessmen would be very valuable.

Karim Aziz Malik said investment policies in the country should be changed to provide an enabling environment to local and foreign investors so that they can create wealth without which country cannot prosper. He said that he has informed several top government functionaries including the Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, and Industries, Abdul Razzak Dawood that attracting investment is difficult in Pakistan.

The government is determined to introduce the investment-friendly system and policies but the time has come to translate talk into action without delay. He said that the menace of poverty could not be overcome without wealth creation and the business community of Pakistan will fully and unconditionally cooperate with the government to turnaround the economy. The business community is facing various issues like regressive taxation, access to finance, regulation, policy issues and red tape which must be tackled on preference to revive the confidence of the private sector.—INP

