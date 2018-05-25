FPCCI wants change in banking hours during Ramazan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to revisit the notified banking hours for the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

The SBP has notified the banking hours for all working days to be 8:00 am to 1:45 pm without any break while it is 8:00 am to 12:30 pm for Friday which is not going down well with some of the businesses, it said.

The authorities should see the issue of bank timings from a different perspective so that it can benefit all the stakeholders, said President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour. The banking hours for public dealing during the Ramadan are not suitable for some sections of the business community which must be considered, he added.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that the business hours for banks during Ramadan should be changed from 10.00 am to 3.45 pm. Such a move will help the masses and the business community to get better advantage of the banking services, he added. The schedule for Development Finance Institutions and Microfinance Institutions should also be reconsidered by the authorities, he said.