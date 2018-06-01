FPCCI urges PM to include Yarn in export package

Islamabad

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President and Chairman, Budget Advisory Council of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the incumbent government to also include cotton yarn and tanned leather in the recently announced extended export incentive package for traditional and non-traditional items for the next three years from June 2018 to June 2021. He elaborated that although these items were included in the original exports package of Rs. 180 billion as announced in year 2017, but have been excluded in the newly announced package without any valid reason. The FPCCI recalled that after announcement of the Prime Minister’s Export Package of Rs. 180 billion for exporters of textile and non textile sectors the exports have been increased by 13% in the first nine month of the current year 2017-18, “However removal of these textile yarn and tanned leather from the recently announced package may create hurdle in keeping the current increasing trend in exports”, he apprehended.