FPCCI urged to resolve issues of gems, jewellery export

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Second Gem Bazaar has been successfully concluded at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Head Office which was jointly organized by FPCCI and All Pakistan Gem Merchants & Jewelers Association (APGMJA).

The Second Gem Bazar was attended by a large number of visitors and diplomats of various countries. During the exhibition, a conference on “Potential of Gems & Jewelry Sector in Pakistan” was also organized for the purpose to take on board the concerned authorities and stakeholders about the potential of exports and problems being faced by the Gems exporters and to remove obstacles.

The conference was headed by Waheed Ahmed, Vice President; FPCCI who urged Government to remove obstacles levied by SRO-760 in 2013 so that the export of this sector can be enhanced. He also stressed on Branding and Marketing and adoption of new technologies which are the basic needs of this sector to compete in the International market and to enhance the Gems, Jewelry exports. During the conference, S.M. Matiullah from (APGMJA) and Ahmed Zaman from FPCCI gave detailed presentations.