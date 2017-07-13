FPCCI, UBG demand payment of export rebate, restoration of EDB

Lahore

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the United Business Group (UBG) on Wednesday demanded immediate payment of export rebate, restoration of Engineering Development Board (EDB) and bring down electricity and gas tariffs.

This was stated by FPCCI President Zubair Tufail while calling on Chairman United Business Group and Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He also called upon the government to provide relief to textile and leather units to keep the wheel of industries moving.

He stressed the need for boosting exports by giving incentives to exporters. Zubair Tufail also stressed for evolving further growth oriented monetary policies to help strengthen the national economy on sound footings.

Chairman United Business Group and Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan’s auto market was considered among the smallest, but fastest growing in South Asia and the government following its own “Auto Policy 2016-21” should offer tax incentives to new automakers to establish manufacturing plants in the country.

He said that Engineering Development Board in past played a significant role for the promotion of hardware engineering in the country which was dissolved. He demanded the government to restore the Board as soon as possible.

He said the government should offer special package of power and gas tariffs for rapid industrial growth on the pattern of China.

Senior Vice President of FPCCI Aamir Ata Bajwa, Zonal Chairman FPCCI Punjab Manzoor Ul Haq Malik, President Lahore Chamber Abdul Basit were also present on the occasion.—APP