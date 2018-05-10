FPCCI to organize 4th Pakistan Trade Expo in Canada

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

FPCCI has announced holding of 4th Pakistan Trade Expo 2018 at Toronto in the month of October 2018. while Giving details of the Trade Expo Senior Vice President FPCCI Mazhar Ali said that decision has been taken in view of the last three such successful events in Canada organized by FPCCI which yielded fruitful results in terms of promotion of our exports and bilateral trade and economic relations with Canada. He informed that this event would help capturing unconventional North American market which is full of potential for Pakistani exportable products. The leading entrepreneurs and industrial sector of Pakistan are being invited to participate in the Expo. He further added that Mr. S. M. Muneer, Chairman, Pakistan Canada Business Council FPCCI shall personally supervise the arrangements of the 4th edition of expo. S. M. Muneer Chairman, Pakistan Canada Business Council, FPCCI hoped that the initiative taken by FPCCI for holding of Pakistan Trade Expo will lead to providing opportunities to explore new avenues for the promotion of Pakistan’s exports to entire North American region. He said that efforts will be made to invite leading buyers, Chain Stores, Super Stores etc of North American region.