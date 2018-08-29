FPCCI to hold moot on water scarcity today

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & industry (FPCCI)’s Research & Policy Division’s Roundtable discussion on ‘Water Scarcity in Pakistan” will be held here (today) Wednesday.

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) will deliver a keynote address.

Speakers from prominent organizations like Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Institute of Environmental Studies, University of Karachi, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Mountain & Glacier Protection Organization, Pakistan Institute for Environment-Development Action Research (PIEDAR) and PCSIR will discuss about the water scarcity in Pakistan.

According to FPCCI, Water Scarcity and Industries, Water Scarcity and Business, Water Scarcity in Pakistan, Overview of Water Scarcity, Water Flow and Floods, Water from Glaciers, Global Warming and Changing Dynamics of Weather, Water Desalination Techniques, Waste Water Treatment will be discussed in the discussion. During the discussion intensity of the problem and solution and make recommendations to meet the challenges.

Prominent personalities and representatives of the concern organizations are invited to discuss the most burning issue facing the country will be discussed.

