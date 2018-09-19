FPCCI terms Finance bill as moderate

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) reacted evenly on amended finance bill for the remaining months of fiscal 2018-2019, presented by the Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar and termed it as a moderate budget as it would generate additional revenue for the cash starved country for economic recovery.

In a statement Acting President Waheed Ahmad proposed that increase in customs duty on more than 5,000 items and increase in the regulatory duty of more than 900 items should have been levied on luxury items and not on imported raw materials and capital goods, not produced locally, and at the same time corrective measures may be taken against the smuggling of those items to safeguard the local industry against the influx of smuggled items.

On the other hand he argued that the reduction in public sector development programme from Rs.725 billion to Rs.475 billion would hurt the development of infrastructure projects, a pre-requisite of industrialization. He however, appreciated the government move to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to the farmers at an affordable rate for which a subsidy of 6 to 7 billion has also been approved.

