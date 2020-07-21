FPCCI suggests strategy to benefit local industry

Observer Report

Karachi

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to redesign the Free Trade Agreements and Preferential Trade Agreements to promote the domestic industry of Pakistan.

The FPCCI President, Mian Anjum Nisar suggested that Pakistan should have entered into Free Trade Agreements and Preferential Trade Agreements with only those countries where it has a clear and mutual competitive advantage.

He recommended the government to include maximum finished goods which can be exported to China on tariff line offered by China to ASEAN countries. He demanded that the concerned stakeholders should also be taken on board while framing and finalizing the recommendations in this regard.

Referring to the data of the Federal Board of Revenue, he stated that the government has suffered revenue loss of Rs 45.020 billion during current fiscal year due to the FTAs and PTAs signed with different countries.

According to the reports, figures reveal that the general exemption on import from SAARC countries caused revenue loss of Rs 231 million during this period.