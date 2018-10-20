FPCCI signs MoU with British Chamber

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by Zahid Saeed, Vice President FPCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in London for increasing Trade and Economic Cooperation with British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) for the mutual benefit of the business communities in both countries. The FPCCI delegation comprised Vice President FPCCI Arfan Yousaf and Imran Khalil Naseer, Chairman Pakistan-UK Business Council of FPCCI who joined the delegation as the coordinator and contributed in making the visit a big success.

Share on: WhatsApp