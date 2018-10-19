FPCCI signs MoU with BCC in London

LONDON : A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by Vice President (VP) Zahid Saeed, FPCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) here on Friday.

The FPCCI VP, Zahid Saeed and Director General of BCC Adam Marshall signed the MoU.

It was aimed at increasing trade and economic cooperation with BCC for the mutual benefit of the business communities of both countries.

The FPCCI delegation comprised Vice President of FPCCI Arfan Yousaf and Imran Khalil Naseer, Chairman Pakistan-UK Business Council of FPCCI who joined the delegation as the coordinator and contributed in making the visit a big success.

During the visit, the FPCCI delegation also visited Manchester, Yorkshire and Edinburgh.

