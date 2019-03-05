FPCCI SG to attend statutory meetings in Cairo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dr. Iqbal Thaheem, Secretary General FPCCI is on a visit to Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt to attend the Statutory Meetings of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (ICCIA).

During his visit, he met Mr. Mushtaq Ali Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt and discussed with him various issues of promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

He also discussed the possibility of holding of Pakistan – Egypt Joint Business Council meeting with the Federation of Egyptian Chamber of Commerce and organizing Pakistan’s participation in Trade fairs particularly Cairo International Trade Fair, which is one of the oldest and biggest trade events of Egypt held every year in the month of March.

It was also discussed that Pakistan should have a commercial section in Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo to cater the emerging needs of Egypt.

Share on: WhatsApp