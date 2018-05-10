FPCCI seeks representation in ERC

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tuesday sought inclusion of at least two of its representatives in the Economic Reform Committee (ERC), recently formed by the finance ministry. Senior Vice President and Chairman, Budget Advisory Council of the FPCCI, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir in a press release said that FPCCI being an apex body of trade and industry of the country must be made part of the committee formed to review and also formulate recommendations for the improvement of the economy. He said that FPCCI is not only the main stake holder but also possesses an in-depth knowledge of intricacies of complicated economic issues and challenges being confronted by the country.—APP