FPCCI seek economic agenda of political parties

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry has asked the main Political parties to share their Economic Polices with the Business community which they in tend to pursue after General Election of 2018. President FPCCI Mr. Zubair Tufail in a statement has stated that Business community is deeply concerned about Country’s economic future and they want to get a feel of the country’s main Political parties future plans and polices for stabilizing the economy. He said that at the same time Business community would also like to give its input directly to the mainstream Political parties, which can assist them to shape up their polices so that a comprehensive economic plan is prepared for Country’s future. He stressed the need for a consensus between the political parties and the Business Community through the Country’s Apex Business representative body i.e. FPCCI for a viable, practical and long term plan to stabilize and strengthen the economy and pursue policies which are beneficial for the trade and facilitate the entrepreneurs specially the export sector.—INP