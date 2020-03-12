FPCCI, SCCI join hands to share research work

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) join hands to share research work for the economic development. The decision was taken during the visit of SCCI delegation, led by President Mazhar Ahmed Malik, to the Lahore office of the FPCCI. FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman Dr Arshad, Vice President FPCCI Roohi Rizwan and Coordinator FPCCI Punjab Ali Mian discussed the prevailing situation at a lengthy meeting at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore.

In a speech, FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar stressed the need for maximising interaction between his and the Sargodha Chamber and its constituent trade bodies to get resolved the issues being faced by the trade and the industry. Exporters fear that their precious liquidity taken away by the Govt. in shape of sales tax worth billions of rupees which is completely stuck up and refunds may be excessively delayed because the FBR has also failed to achieve its revenue collection target, he added. Dr. Arshad and Roohi Rizwan said that Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s strength lies in the strengthening of its constituent institutions, therefore, all the chambers should work for the promotion of trade and industry. Collaboration between the public-private sector, academia and intelligentsia are a prerequisite to achieving the goal of progress and prosperity.