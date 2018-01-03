FPCCI for removal of quarantine requirements

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The newly elected President of FPCCI, Ghazanfar Bilour has urged the government to remove various duties on the import of leather levied under different SROs and quarantine requirements on the import of raw hides and skins.

He was called upon by a delegation of Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) led by its Chairman Amanullah Aftab. He was accompanied by Gulzar Firoz, Ejaz Bhomal, Aziz Ahmed, Shafi Ahmed, Imran Sheikh.

The Business leader and former President FPCCI, S. M. Muneer, Senior Vice President FPCCI Mazhar Ali Nasir and Vice President FPCCI Tariq Haleem along with the Secretary-General FPCCI Dr Iqbal Thaheem also attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised President FPCCI about the problems of leather sector in Pakistan. The President FPCCI said that additional regulatory duty on import of various basic tanning chemicals and quarantine requirement imposed by the government is hampering the productivity of the leather sector which ultimately affecting the leather exports of the country.

He said that it is the 2nd largest export earning sector representing highly dynamic and value-added industry in leather and leather products besides being a job oriented sector. This sector may be facilitated subsidies in lab testing, matching grant for setting up effluent treatment plants, unilateral slashing down the rates of duty drawback on the export of finished leather goods and accelerating the process of releasing DDB, Sales Tax, Income Tax and DLTL claim.

The President FPCCI further said that rather than providing facilities to the tanning industries the authorities are imposing duties and conditions which are creating problems for these industries.