FPCCI raises textile sector issues with Turkish Vice President

Observer Report

Istanbul

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir Senior Vice President FPCCI has called on one to one meeting with Faut Oktay Vice President of the Turkey over bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey during his recent visit while attending CACCI Business Forum 2018 Istanbul in Turkey.

During the one to one meeting, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir SVP FPCCI discussed the imposition of duties on exports of textile from 18 percent to 26.4 percent which has resulted in the reduction of exports of Pakistan to Turkey that declined by 69% to 282 million dollars in 2017 from 906 million dollars in 2011.

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir also highlighted the export of Surgical Instruments being produced in Sialkot –Pakistan which is being exported to Turkey under German Brand Names. He was of the opinion that Pakistan and Turkey should convert strong brotherly relations between the two countries in the economic-terms and open up more dialogue for business by having single country exhibitions and B2B meetings.

Fuat Oktay Vice President of Turkey responded positively to the SVP FPCCI and agreed on enhancement of bilateral trade by increasing exhibitions and B2B meetings.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp