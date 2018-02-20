FPCCI President leads delegation to Iran for ECO-CCI meetings

Karachi

President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI), Ghazanfar Bilour will preside the forthcoming statutory meeting of ECO-CCI scheduled to be held on March 5 at Tehran, Iran. According to an announcement here on Monday, the ECO-CCI meetings will be attended by the representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It was mentioned that ECO-CCI, a flagship organization of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) which was established in 1990 with all the National Chambers of Commerce and Industry as its members. Prior to the statutory meetings, there will be six Specialized Committee’s meetings on Trade facilitation, Transportation, Tourism, Arbitration, Industry, Investment and SMEs Promotion and Women Entrepreneurs Council on March 3 and 4 respectively.—APP