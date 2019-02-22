FPCCI president laments inordinate delay in refund claims to exporters

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President of the FPCCI has urged the Finance Minister Asad Umar to release the exports sector’s overall outstanding refund claims including deferred claims; Customs Duty Drawback; DLTL etc., which have been lying pending for payment since long.

The FPCCI Chief recalled that he, during the Finance Minister’s Pre-Budget visit to FPCCI Head Office Karachi on January 12, 2019 and thereafter on his post budget visit to FPCCI Regional Office Lahore had stressed the need for an early clearance of back-log of refund claims and automatic payment within the stipulated time limit as the inordinate delay had made the exporters to suffer from liquidity crunch in meeting future export orders well in time.

