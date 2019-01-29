FPCCI president hails PM’s decision on Torkham border

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI has hailed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Torkham border operational round the Clock within six months.

He emphasized the need that similar facility may also be provided at Chaman Border, Balochistan.

The President FPCCI, also asked the Government to provide the trade facilitation at these two important borders. He said that people to people contact is crucial for the two Islamic neighbours, but, this must be translated into effective and strong economic and trade relations.

He said that the sole earnings of the businessmen around these borders check posts is trade, thus, the more we facilitate them the more will be benefit to the region in specific and countries in General.

He reminded Government that the Advisor to PM for Commerce Razak Dawood had promised a separate policy for Afghan trade, which is still awaited, and this must be announced as soon as possible as this will boost the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He also asked the Government to consider third Country transit trade to Central Asia which will open new avenues for the region and will increase trade activity many folds.

He said that with CPEC insight, this measure will be a massive leap forward in making Pakistan a major trade hub of this region.

President FPCCI hoped that the existing Government will enhance the trade facilitation at these border openings which will not only help bilateral trade but transit trade as well and will generate massive trade activity and generate employment for these backward areas of KPK and Balochistan.

The President, FPCCI appreciated the efforts of Arbab Shahzad, Advisor to Prime Minster for the enhancement of trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan through Torkham/Chaman borders. The President FPCCI has asked the government to urge Government of Afghanistan to provide similar trade facilitation on the Afghan side at Torkham and Chaman as well.

Share on: WhatsApp