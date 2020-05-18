FPCCI presents Rs20m cheque to Relief Fund

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPPCI) Mian Anjum Nisar and other office bearers called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and presented a cheque worth 20 million rupees to him for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

The prime minister appreciating the donation of FPCCI said that the government facilitated functioning of the industries during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he stressed that the industrialists should ensure implementation of precautionary measures by their employees. PM Imran Khan said that they would have to keep a balance between the economic activities and the precautionary measures against coronavirus.