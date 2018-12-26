FPCCI polls: Different bodies announce support to Businessmen Panel Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Lahore women chamber of commerce and industry, Pakistan footwear manufacturers association and Pakistan artificial leather importers and merchants association have announced unconditional support to the Businessmen Panel Pakistan in the forthcoming elections term 2019 of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

All leaders of Lahore women CCI including president Faiza Amjad, senior vice president Tabassum Anwar and vice president Qurat ul Ain took the decision in a joint meeting of members and office bearers and said that nomination of that nomination of former chief minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri for president, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid for SVP and Dr. Shahla Jawed Akram for VP women chambers is very appreciative. BMP candidates will take concrete measures for the development of trade and industry in the country.

Leaders of Pakistan footwear manufacturers association while thanking the BMP delegation under leadership of former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain, Zakaria Usman, Shoukat Ahmed, Saquib Fayyaz Maggon and others said that nomination of former chief minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri for president and Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid for senior vice president is appreciative measure. Problems of business community have been increasing over the years and the occupant group of FPCCI is silent.

Federation has been used for individual’s benefits. Trade deficit has been $ 40 billion during the last fiscal year and within five months of current fiscal year it has reached to $ 15 billion. Refunds’ dues of exporters have reached to Rs. 300 billion in last four years but no one is there to resolve the problem.

Leaders of Pakistan artificial leather importers and merchants association has also announced unconditional support to BMP in a meeting held yesterday. Shabbir Hassan Mansha, Shaikh Tariq Lateef, Khurram Ijaz, Suhail Nazim and others attended the meeting and said that Allauddin Marri and Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid after being elected as president and senior vice president of FPCCI will make workable policies for resolution of problems pertaining the business community.

Leaders of the BMP thanked the leaders of the chamber and both associations in particular and to entire business community in general and assure continue service to the business community.

Share on: WhatsApp