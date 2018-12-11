FPCCI participates in statutory meetings of ECO-CCI

Observer Report

Karachi

The federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will participate in the 25th Executive Committee and Specialized Committees Meetings of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI) scheduled on 12-14 December 2018 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The meetings will be attended by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of all 10 members countries i.e. Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

FPCCI played important role in ECO-CCI when its presidency and Secretariat was with FPCCI for last three years during which five times statutory meetings organized by FPCCI in Turkey, Iran and Pakistan and last Executive Committee Meeting held in Iran was attended by all 10 ECO countries. The forthcoming meetings of ECO-CCI going to be the first ever meeting taking place in any Central Asian Countries. ECO is one of the important region covered 7.93 million square km area and 463 million population with nominal GDP US$2.4 billion and intra-regional trade US$ 783 billion.

Prior to Executive Committee meeting, the Specialized Committee Meetings of Trade Facilitation, Industry, Investment and SMEs Promotion, Arbitration, Tourism, Transportation, Women Entrepreneur Council and Business Rating Program will be held wherein the issues related to establishment and finalization of rules and regulation of ECO Arbitration center, ECO investment conference, problems relating to SMEs sector, establishment of ECO Investment Web Portal, Promotion of Halal Industry, ECO tourism strategy, simplification and harmonization of visa procedure, financial rules and regulation, implementation of ECO Trade facilitation agreement, holding of ECO Business Forum, ECO-ASEAN and ECO SAARC Business Forum, ECO Trade Fair, early operation of ITI and KTAI trains, implementation of ECO Transit Trade Agreement etc will be discussed.

