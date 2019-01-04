FPCCI, Nnobel sustainability trust sign MoU

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) a non-profit organization of Zurich, Switzerland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today at Federation House, Karachi to bring public awareness to the issues of environment especially sustainable development.

The purpose of MOU is to conduct joint research for sharing the ideas of sustainable development, exchanging research personnel and joint subject to subject researches. The MOU was signed by Engnr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI and Prof. Dr. Michael Nobel, Chairman Nobel Sustainability Trust in presence of Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President of FPCCI. M. Noor Ahmed Khan, Muslim Mohamedi, Arshad Jamal Vice Presidents of FPCCI including Shakeel Ahmed Dhingra also attended this event.

