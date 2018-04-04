FPCCI missing in PM Economic Advisory Council

Secretary General UBG (SZ) & leader of business community Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig at a dinner reception hosted in honor of Patron in Chief UBG S.M.Muneer criticized government for not including FPCCI in PM recently constituted PM Economic Advisory council headed by Shaukat Tareen.

He said federation is the apex body of trade & industry of Pakistan representing private sector and must be involved in recommendation of economic policies to the government,while S.M.Muneer demanded immediate release of sales tax refund of the exporters causing serious liquidity crunch. The dinner was attended by Provincial Minister of Information, Labour & Transport Nasir Hussain Shah, Munir A. Sheikh Director FIA Sindh, Khalid Tawab, Ishtiaq Baig, Abdul Sami Khan, Gulzar Firoz, office bearers of federation & leaders of business community.

Director FIA Sindh Munir Shaikh assured business community for not harassing any businessmen by his dept, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah gave details of development projects in Sindh & Karachi and invited business community to invest in Sindh, while Ishtiaq Baig criticized the harassment of I&I dept of FBR affecting businessman’s relationship with their banks.

Anwar Qureshi Chairman FPCCI SC on Hotels, demanded investment friendly policies in the budget to promote tourism in the country keeping in view improved law & order situation. Abdul Sami Khan Chairman Pakistan Petroleum dealers association also addressed the guests.—PR

Related