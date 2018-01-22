FPCCI lauds govt for decreasing electricity, gas prices

Rawalpindi

Newly elected president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ghazanfar Bilour lauded government’s recent announcement for decreasing electricity and gas prices.

Addressing as chief guest in honor of newly elected office bearers of FPPCI by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) he said exports could only be enhanced once we had a competitive market.

He appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting business activities.

He said traders had lot of hopes from him and he would try to meet their expectations.

He said his team would work with all chambers to devise a unified strategy to meet the challenges faced by business community.

Earlier, President of RCCI Zahid Latif Khan while felicitating United Business Group on overwhelming success in FPCCI’s elections hoped that newly elected president and his group would keep an open door policy for everyone and work for the restoration of business activities in the country.

He ensured his full cooperation to the winning team for the Rawalpindi chamber.—APP