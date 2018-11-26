FPCCI lauds govt decision to build Kartarpur corridor

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday hailed the government decision to build the Kartarpur corridor and said that it would also help to resolve other issues with India.

They said that business community fully support the decision to build Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikhs travel to the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak, said a press release issued here.

The decision will not only help Sikhs to visit Pakistan without a visa but it can also bring Pakistan and India together while improving the image of Islamabad, said Daroo Khan Achakzai, FPCCI’s presidential candidate.

