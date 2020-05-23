FPCCI, KP Secretary Industries discuss trade related issues

Peshawar

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has called on the Secretary Industries KP Aamir Latif here on Saturday.

They discussed matters relating to promotion of investment in the newly merged districts, Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and progress on establishment of border bazaars at Pak-Afghan trade routes, a news release issued said.

Headed by FPCCI Coordinator for KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, the delegation was comprised of the president, Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Colonel (Retd) Mohammad Saddique, Shahid Shinwari, Syed Jawad Kazmi and Ali Faisal. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Khattak and Director Industries KP, Gohar Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aamir Latif has said that after completion of fencing, the government is going to establish border bazaars Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Shah Saleem Warandu (Chitral).

The Secretary Industries KP said that the objective of the initiative is the provision of employment to the population of the bordering areas. He said that work on all these schemes is in progress while steps for establishment of new industrial estate in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA and promotion of investment have also been started to generate maximum employment opportunities for locals. —APP