FPCCI, KATI expresses concerns over sharp decline of rupee

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday expressed serious concerns on massive depreciation of Pak Rupee and said it will result in price hike of consumer items.

In a statement Ghazanfar Bilour, President, FPCCI expressed serious concern on the surge of US Dollar to an alarming level.

He also showed his dismay over the rising prices of all essential items and utilities, which are going to seriously hurt the common man and the cost of doing businesses.

Bilour said that People’s expectation form the new Government are fading fast and the expected relief for the poor masses is nowhere in sight.

The devaluation of rupee will bring a massive hike in the prices specially petroleum prices and other imported raw material. This will seriously effect the overall economy and already stressed export performance.

He demanded that the Government should bring certainty to its economic policies and its uncertain stance on many issues is seriously affecting the Country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) expressed concern over devaluation of Pakistani Rupee against US Dollar. In a joint statement Patron in Chief SM Muneer, President Danish Khan, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman and Vice President of the Association Maheen Salman expressed their concern over sharp devaluation of Pakistani Rupee.

The Patron in Chief of KATI SM Muneer said that common man will face worst consequences of this situation. He said that hike in commodities will add miseries to the life of common people.

President KATI Danish Khan noted that crushing stock market is a sign of instability and it should be recovered soon to win the confidence of investor. He said that in the first speech after election victory the PM Imran Khan vowed the measures to cut production cost of industry and cost of doing business.

“Industry was awaiting for relief” he reminded. President KATI said that due to increased prices of gas the challenge of production cost faced by industry become more severe and now government would going to IMF for a bailout package, If energy prices would increase due to this, it would cause disastrous effects for the ailing industrial sector of the country. He urged the government to secure industries from the sheer consequences of policy changes in the line of IMF demands.

