FPCCI to join CACCI Trade team in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) members will participate in the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) Delegation visiting Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia from April 22-27, 2018.

The delegation consisting of the members of National CCIs of member countries of CACCI will be led by the President of CACCI Jemal Inaishvili.

CACCI is a Chamber of 27 countries of Asia and Western Pacific engaged in enhancing economic cooperation, increasing regional business interaction, economic growth, intensifying interaction amongst the business community, holding conferences, seminars and training programs in member countries.

The visit to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia are intended to give the members of delegation the opportunity to gather first-hand information on the business situation in the host countries; further build up the image of CACCI by making courtesy calls on heads of state, economic ministers, and other high-ranking government officials to seek support for CACCI; and meet the top businessmen in the host countries, particularly those from industries or sectors that the host countries wish to promote.

The program of the visit of delegation is being made with the support of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Laos National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) and Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCI) respectively which are host chambers in respective countries.