FPCCI invites Sweden to invest in CPEC, SEZs

Islamabad

Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Chairman Qurban Ali on Wednesday urged for increasing the bilateral economic and trade relation between Pakistan and Sweden and also to increase the business to business connectivity among the business communities of the two sides.

The Chairman FPCCI also invited Swedish investors to join the grand mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and CPEC related Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in different regions of the country.