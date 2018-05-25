FPCCI inks MoU of cooperation with Roscongress Foundation of Russian Federation

ISLAMABAD : The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of cooperation with Roscongress of Russian Federation which is the main organizer of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2018) held May 24-26, 2018 at St. Petersburg Russia.

The MoU signed by Secretary General of FPCCI Dr. Iqbal Thaheem and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M/s. Roscongress Foundation Dr. Iqbal Thaheem on the side line of the Forum was witnessed by members of FPCCI Trade Delegation and Russian business community including Dr. Katrin Sergey Nikolaivich President of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI of Russia), Office bearers of CCI of Russia and many other prominent personalities from Russia.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The objectives of Agreement inter-alia include cooperation between both the organizations in arranging effective communications between expert communities and business circles in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

The agreement would see both organizations working closely for the economic growth of both countries through facilitation to each other members. Both organizations would also take joint measures to synergize efforts to accomplish share goals and to boost efficiency.