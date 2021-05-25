FPCCI ignoring real trade bodies: Arshad

Staff Reporter Karachi

The FPCCI is acting in defiance of the law and the real trade bodies are being ignored.

Provisions of the Trade Organization Act, 2013 If there is no such association to represent a particular trade, the Executive Committee shall be free to nominate persons to such committee outside the membership of the FPCCI.

These views were expressed by Muhammad Arshad Jamal, Senior Vice Chairman, All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, while addressing a meeting.

He said that the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) strongly criticized the appointment of a convener sub-committee of customs agents of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) from the non-member association.

What is the concern In a letter sent to me by the President of the FPCCI and the Director-General of the Trade Organization (DGTO), the Chairman APCAA said that he strongly condemned and rejected the appointment of any person from a non-member organization.

Because he was not selected by the executive committee nor was he recommended. As a result, the committee will represent the APCAA.

He said that the APCAA executive committee has adopted his voice. The chairman has nominated himself who was a member of the executive committee of the FPCCI for the year 2020 and has declared the appointment of a person from the non-member body of the convener sub-committee of customs agents as wrong and against it.

But the federation has ignored our recommendation and appointed a person from the non-member association for the said post.