FPCCI hails PM’s decision for one-time tax amnesty scheme

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mr. Ghazanfar Bilour has welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision of one-time tax amnesty scheme to bring back the offshore wealth of Pakistanis deposited with foreign banks. They have invested in Middle East, Far Eastern countries, Western Europe and off shore companies, while net inflows of investment are declining in Pakistan. In a statement here, Ghazanfar Bilour said that several countries have introduced One-time Amnesty Scheme for acceleration in the economic growth through production and utilization of hidden liquid assets in the main stream of the economy. He also stated that the inflow of FDI is directly associated with the trend of investment by local investors that gives confidence to the foreign investors. The President FPCCI also proposed that the objective of this One-time Amnesty Scheme should not be to provide a shelter to illegal practices.