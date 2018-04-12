FPCCI hails on puttting CPFTA-II on hold

Karachi

Ghanzanfar Bilour, President and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Sr. Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has expressed their gratitude and thanks to Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Federal Commerce & Textile Minister and Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Revenue for recognizing the potential threat to the indigenous industries and taking timely action to defer the finalization of second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II). The non-signing of CPFTA-II has provided a sigh of relief to the trade and industry and has helped it to come out of shock and worries about the survival of existing industrial sector of Pakistan and its future development as industrialization is the key to economic self-sufficiency and sustainable development, they added. The President and SVP of FPCCI elaborated that Pakistan is a developing country and its industrial base is very thin as compared to China, therefore, need of the hour is to protect the industrial growth of Pakistan which is already suffering from many faceted difficulties for its survival.—Agencies