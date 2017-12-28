FPCCI hails Miftah’s appointment as PM Advisor

Staff Reporter

Karachi

FPCCI and All Pakistan CNG Forum’s leadership has appreciated the appointment of Dr Miftah Ismail as the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance. In a joint statement, President, ederation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry , Zubair F. Tufail , leaders of United Business Group in FPCCI and former presidents of FPCCI , Iftikhar Ali Malik and S.M.Muneer said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had taken right decision by picking up Dr Miftah as its Advisor to look after the finance matters of the country. They congratulated Dr Miftah Ismail for getting this new portfolio. Being known to the problems of trade and industry, he would be in a better position to resolve these. Chairman, All Pakistan CNG Forum, Junaid Makda also congratulated Dr Miftah Ismail on his new appointment. He was confident that Dr Miftah Ismail under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would resolve the social and economic challenges facing the country, bring economic reforms and facilitate all segments of economy including CNG sector for progress and prosperity of the country.