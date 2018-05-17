FPCCI, Federal Ombudsperson ink MoU

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsperson on harassment of women at workplaces held a meeting with Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir Sr. Vice President FPCCI and other Office Bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at FPCCI Head Office Karachi and inked an MoU for close cooperation, protection at workplace and implementation of anti-harassment laws in trade, industry and environment sector. The meeting was also attended by Mr. S. M. Muneer leader of business community, Mr. Tariq Haleem and Ms. Saeeda Bano Vice Presidents FPCCI, leading and prominent businessmen and Women Entrepreneurs. In his welcome remarks, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir Sr. Vice President FPCCI emphasized on the need women empowerment and their important role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.