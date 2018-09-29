FPCCI Executive Committee to meet on October 02

ISLAMABAD : The meeting of Executive Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will be held on October 02 (Tuesday), at 2.30 PM simultaneously at FPCCI Capital House Islamabad (Chair), FPCCI Head Office Head Office Karachi and Regional Office Lahore , through video link.

Agenda of the meeting to be chaired by President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour include approval of the election schedule of FPCCI for the year 2019, appointment of three members of the Election Commission for the year 2019 and other economic issues particularly the construction of dams.

