FPCCI establishes help desks for exporters

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Mian Anjum Nisar President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) has established Help Desks in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad offices to help the business community due to ongoing COVID-19 crises and issues related to industrial and logistic operations of essential goods. President FPCCI also extended full supports of the FPCCI and Business Community of Pakistan to the Government and people of Pakistan at this time of crises. He said that Business Community of Pakistan highly appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking serious efforts and initiative to boost the morale of the country by announcing economic relief package. Mian Anjum Nisar also stated that the FPCCI and the entire business community Salute and pray for our front-line force doctors, nurses, paramedics and specially our armed forces available and working shoulder to shoulder with civil society to combat this crisis.