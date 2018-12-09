FPCCI elections: BMP resolves for liasoing with FO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) said Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry ruling group UBG made massive blunders in last four years to put country in economic isolation. Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar said today country faced serious economic isolation and FPCCI put zero contribution in this regard except self projection. They had no idea what was their responsibility towards conuntry economy nationally and internationally. The concept of change which was promised four years back by the Patron in chief of UBG have exposed now. Today they are hardly be a member of any government forum. UBG shifted the concept of FPCCI towards a ordinary body. FPCCI CPEC Commitee is almost dysfunctional. Similarly is participation and active lobbying at ECO and SAARC regions through joint chambers stood no where. Anjum Nisar said FPCCI didn’t influences the economic policies of government by sponsoring discussion forums for economists, civil servants, and industrialists and through informal consultative arrangements with government planners and policy makers including no practical advice and information, services, and networking opportunities to its chamber members.

