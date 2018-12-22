FPCCI Election 2019: Sahiwal Chamber announces support

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sahiwal chamber of commerce and industry has announced unconditional support the Businessmen Panel Pakistan in the forthcoming elections term 2019 of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). The decision has been made in the meeting of Sahiwal chamber of commerce, attended by various leaders of the chamber and business community including Shaikh Basharat Nadeem, former senior vice president Aitizaz Reham, former member of the executive committee Chaudhry Muhammad Akram and others and endorses the decision of supporting BMP in FPCCI elections 2019.

Leaders of Sahiwal chamber while thanking the BMP delegation under leadership of former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain, Zakaria Usman, Shoukat Ahmed, Saquib Fayyaz Maggon and others said that nomination of former chief minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri for president and Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid for senior vice president is highly appreciative. We endorse the nominations and hope that both candidates will play their role for the betterment of trade, industry and economy of Pakistan.

