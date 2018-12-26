FPCCI Election 2019: LEAP, APMIA announces support for BMP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Support extended to the Businessmen Panel from various trade associations and chambers continues. Livestock exporters association of Pakistan and All Pakistan marble industries association have announced unconditional support the Businessmen Panel Pakistan in the forthcoming elections term 2019 of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Livestock exporters took the decision in a special meeting attended by many leaders and office bearers including chairman Syed Hassan Ali Shah, senior vice chairman Syed Haider Raza Naqvi, vice chairman Chaudhry Azhar Iqbal and Syed Ali Faisal Kazmi and others who endorsed the decision of supporting BMP in FPCCI elections 2019. Leaders of livestock association while thanking the BMP delegation under leadership of former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain, Zakaria Usman, Shoukat Ahmed, Saquib Fayyaz Maggon and others said that nomination of former chief minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri for president and Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid for senior vice president is in accordance to the desire of business community.

The occupant FPCCI group UBG has been failed in defending the rights of businessmen, traders and industrialists, they added. All Pakistan marble industries association has also extended its unconditional and complete support to the Businessmen Panel in a meeting held yesterday attended by a large number of association’s leaders including chairman Nadeem Shahenshahi, senior vice chairman Mushtaq Ahmed, vice chairman Aftab Ahmed, zonal vice chairmen Muhammad Akram and Sultan ul Arfeen. Participants of meeting showed full confidence on nominations of Allauddin Marri, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid and others. The association leaders were of the view that the occupant UBG group has closed the federation’s doors to all real businessmen and is being used as centre of conspiracies for the last four years.

Moreover, orangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) announced full support to United Business Group (UBG) in upcoming election of FPCCI. President of KATI Danish Khan said that Patron in Chief of KATI and UBG SM Muneer and Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik are consensus leaders of business community, and the community have confidence on their nominated candidates in the FPCCI election.

He said that UBG had set record of landslide victory in federation and it will continue the course, with the confidence they won by their performance. He announced full support of UBG’s candidates in the federation election.

Senior Vice President of KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman said that SM Muneer had won the heart of business community by reforming TDAB and FPCCI, bring an end to corruption in both institution and gave voice to the community.

Vice President of KATI Maheen Salman said that SM Muneer also promoted role of businesswomen in FPCCI activities and supports the cause of empowerment of women in business activities.

She referred that she herself is the first ever vice president of KATI, just because of its Patron in Chief vision. Office bearers, Members of KATI’s executive committee announced their support to UBG and appealed the community to vote for the panel in upcoming federation election.

