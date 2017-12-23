FPCCI demands industry status for furniture sector

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail Friday said the government needs to take several steps like providing fiscal support for skills training and upgradation of machines with a view to boost labour intensive furniture sector besides awarding industry status to this sector for boosting export.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) led by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq at FPCCI regional chamber, FPCCI President Zubair Tufail said that local furniture sector attached great importance to national economy and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars export annually if government properly patronizes it on priority for boosting export of Pak-handmade furniture.

He urged the government to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs for its protection, development and promotion. He said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and traveling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally. He said currently, the textile sector was the country’s largest industry in terms of exports, exporting US dollar 14 billion worth of goods annually.

FPCCI President suggested that a programme for developing and promoting the furniture sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible, and also stressed the need for implementing modern techniques which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labour and meet requirements of local and global markets.