FPCCI demands govt to reduce more POL product prices

KARACHI : President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Industry Ghazanfr Bilour on Wednesday said that Government immediately withdraw hike in sales tax on some POL products as it would put additional burden on consumers.

Government should also pass on full benefits of reduced oil prices in international market to the consumers. He said that government was already charging Rs.8 per liter petroleum levy on HSD, Rs.10 on petrol, Rs.6 on light diesel oil and Rs.3 on kerosene oil while further increase in sales tax on some POL products would surge transportation cost and increase inflation leading to further dent in business activities.

He said that FBR vide its SRO No.414(1)/2018 issued on 31st March has further enhanced sales tax on Motor Spirit from 17 percent to 21.5 percent and on High Speed Diesel Oil from 25.5 percent to 27.5 percent which was not justified.

He said that OGRA had recommended Rs.5.26 per liter cut in petrol price, but government has reduced petrol by only Rs.2.07 per liter that has deprived the people of real benefit of reduced oil prices in international market but whenever oil prices went up, government lost no time in passing on its full impact to the consumers, but whenever, the oil prices came down, its real benefit was not passed on to the people.

Orignally published by INP