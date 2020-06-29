FPCCI demands fixed tax for commercial importers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Sr. Vice Chairman, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said continued economic downfall since two years and virus has damaged all the sectors of the economy including commercial importers who are expecting some kind of relief.

Imports have been made difficult for the businessmen which is resulting in a shortage of raw material for pharma, textile, chemical, steel, scrap and may other sectors, therefore their problems should be resolved, he said while taking to business community.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that industrial raw material is now regarded as finished goods to attract additional tax at import stage which is unjustified and indifferent attitude.

He said that the fixed tax regime should be restored for commercial importers otherwise, this sector will collapse creating irresolvable problems.

The business leader noted that many commercial importers have gone bankrupt while others are on the brink while they are facing serious liquidity problems as their capital is stuck locally and abroad due to pandemic.

He said that commercial importers should be given interest and collateral-free loans up to five million rupees so that they can revive their businesses and play due role in national development.