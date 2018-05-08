FPCCI delegation to meet Abbasi today to discuss anomalies in budget

Islamabad

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)led by the President Ghazanfar Bilour and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President, FPCCI will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Dr. Miftah Ismail, Federal Finance Minister and discuss the issues and anomalies of the recently announced Federal Budget 2018-19 for their removal expeditiously before the Finance Bill, 2018 is passed by the National Assembly.

Identifying the issues Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, SVP and Chairman of Budget Advisory Council, FPCCI will be urging the government to resolve the long outstanding issue of GIDCby rationalizing the previous accumulated GIDC dues, within its tenure. He is also urging that the Further Tax on sales to unregistered persons be scaled down from 3% to 1%,originally introduced vide Finance Act, 2013 as it is a root cause of flying invoices.—INP