FPCCI delegation to attend 9th South Asia-Sichuan Business Promotion Round Table Conference

ISLAMBAD : Senior Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, along with Secretary General FPCCI, Dr. Iqbal Thaheem will be visiting Chengdu, China on the invitation of Sichuan government, China and China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

The FPCCI delegation will participate in the 9th South Asia – Sichuan Business Promotion Round Table Conference and 2018 Chengdu Dialogue on South Asia, Production Capacity Cooperation scheduled from September 17 to19, 2018.

The Senior Vice President, FPCCI and Secretary General, FPCCI representing FPCCI will also deliver keynote address in both the conferences emphasizing on the economic environment in Pakistan as well the E-Commerce system in Pakistan.

The FPCCI has been actively participating in this forum since last many years which is also attended by the national chambers and prominent businessmen from SAARC countries.