FPCCI delegation in Tehran to attend trade related moots

Karachi

A delegation from FPCCI under the leadership of Mr. Ghazanfar Bilour (President FPCCI & ECO-CCI) is currently in Tehran, Iran to attend the 16th General Assembly Meeting, 24th Executive Committee Meeting, and Specialized Committee Meetings from 3-5 March 2018 organized by Economic Cooperation Organization Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ECO-CCI).

Members of FPCCI actively participated in the Specialized Committee Meetings on various sectors including Transportation, Tourism, Arbitration, Trade Facilitation, Industry & Investment and Women Entrepreneur Council. The event will conclude with the 24th Executive Committee Meeting. Agenda includes the activity report of ECO-CCI during the last year as well as handing over of ECO-CCI Presidency to Afghanistan from Pakistan along with the decision of establishment of permanent secretariat of ECO-CCI.

Mr. Ghazanfar Bilour (President ECO-CCI& FPCCI) is seen addressing the inauguration of EC and General Assembly of ECO CCI. Other seen in the picture are Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Dr. Abbas Akhoundi, HE Ambassador Halil IBRAHIM Akca (Secretary General ECO), Ghulam Hussain (President ICCIMA) and Seljuk Oztuk (Vice President TOBB).—INP