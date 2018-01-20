FPCCI delegation to attend Commonwealth Business Forum in London

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is formulating a high powered trade delegation to UK on the occasion of Commonwealth Business Forum 2018 which is being organized by Commonwealth Enterprises and Investment Council (CWEIC) from 16 to 18 April, 2018 on the sidelines of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The delegation will be led by Ghazanfar Bilour President FPCCI will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the Heads of Commonwealth Community and expand their business relations with their counterparts.

At present, the trade between Pakistan and Commonwealth has crossed US$ 10 billions with exports volume US$ 4.3 billions and import volume is more than US$ 6 billions. The Commonwealth Business Forum – integral part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – convenes business leaders, industry experts and senior government representatives to discuss the issues and challenges confronting with their countries in 2018 and beyond. It is expected that this event will be attended by upto 30 Heads of Government of Member States and 800 Businessmen from all members nations.

FPCCI is the Institutional Strategic Partner of the Commonwealth Enterprises and Investment Council (CWEIC) by virtue of an agreement signed in March 2017.

CWEIC is a representative body of private sector of commonwealth community and works for the promotion of trade and investment activities among the Member countries.

The agreement between FPCCI and CWEIC stipulates for expansion of Pakistan trade and economic relations with the commonwealth countries and active participation in the events/activities of CWEIC. As per the agreement, the CWEIC will support FPCCI for the Strategic and Commercial Objectives through high-level introductions, referral of opportunities, public relations etc and will invite in all trade and investment promotion related activities.

Commonwealth is a diverse community of 52 countries which represent 20 percent of world area and spread over Asia, Europe, America, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific region. Commonwealth accounts 30 percent of world population (2.4 billion) and 14 percent of World Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with per capita average income US$ 4,500.

All member countries of Commonwealth are members of WTO and enjoy the advantage of having shared legal systems, languages and values, making it easier for them to communicate trade and cooperate with one another.